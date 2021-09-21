First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Solar from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.57.

Shares of FSLR traded down $8.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.69. 4,123,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average of $84.83. First Solar has a one year low of $59.52 and a one year high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,772. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 31.7% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 139,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after buying an additional 33,555 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First Solar by 168.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 53,811 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,016 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in First Solar in the second quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its position in First Solar by 16.7% in the first quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 175,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

