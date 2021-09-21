First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of First Solar to a positive rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $95.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.83. First Solar has a one year low of $59.52 and a one year high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $48,966.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 627.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

