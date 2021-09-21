First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FCCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get First Community alerts:

NASDAQ:FCCO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.80. 36 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,556. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. First Community has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $141.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%. Equities analysts expect that First Community will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Community during the second quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Community in the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.