Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.70. 4,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 324% from the average session volume of 1,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Several research firms have commented on FRMUF. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Firm Capital Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Firm Capital Property Trust from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Firm Capital Property Trust alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54.

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.