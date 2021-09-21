FintruX Network (FTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $1,734.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00052685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00125248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012413 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00044098 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FTX is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

