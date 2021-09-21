FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Shares Down 0.5%

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 23,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the second quarter valued at about $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the second quarter valued at about $482,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

