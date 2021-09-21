Fiera Capital Corp Trims Position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,135 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 114.7% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 124,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 66,306 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 138,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 128,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

PMO stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

