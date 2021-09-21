Fiera Capital Corp Has $894,000 Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 13.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 167.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 24.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 488,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,125,000 after purchasing an additional 95,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 510,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 764,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,395,347. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

CDAY opened at $106.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.07 and its 200-day moving average is $95.12. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.57 and a 1-year high of $116.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

