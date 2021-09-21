Fiera Capital Corp Has $833,000 Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,571 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 568,949 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after acquiring an additional 880,931 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,394,256 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,588,000 after buying an additional 564,620 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 272.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 711,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after buying an additional 520,715 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $513,714,000 after acquiring an additional 502,399 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,508,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,778.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

