FIBOS Market Cap Tops $64.20 Million (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. FIBOS has a total market capitalization of $64.20 million and $1.72 million worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FIBOS has traded up 55.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FIBOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00068640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00174375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00112811 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.39 or 0.06998126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,645.83 or 0.99866708 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $336.58 or 0.00788199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FIBOS Coin Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io . FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

Buying and Selling FIBOS

