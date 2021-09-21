FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Raised by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 3.9% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $33,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDX traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $230.27 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.29.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

