Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Triple Frond Partners LLC

Triple Frond Partners LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 6.8% of Triple Frond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Triple Frond Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $62,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Facebook by 6.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 409,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $120,667,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.29, for a total transaction of $26,381,717.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $930,547,100. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FB. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.96. 374,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,350,570. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.85 and a 200-day moving average of $332.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.