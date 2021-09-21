Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $520.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will report $520.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $521.79 million and the lowest is $520.00 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $436.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,036,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,231. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $102.00. 39 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,695. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.56. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $107.74.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

