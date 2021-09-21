F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $11.47 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of F.N.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.87.

F.N.B. stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 247,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 36,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.