eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $678,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Randall D. Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00.

EXPI opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.93 and a beta of 2.89.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 173.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 451.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 100.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPI. DA Davidson lifted their target price on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

