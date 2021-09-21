Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 26.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,500,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 879,918 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $52,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVH. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 94.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,427,000 after buying an additional 309,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 7,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $164,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $525,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,035. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $26.86.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVH shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

