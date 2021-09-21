Evedo (EVED) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.49 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a market cap of $1.58 million and $1.49 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00052869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00126047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00043995 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,441,339 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

