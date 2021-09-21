Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) & Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Etsy and Advantage Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 0 2 16 0 2.89 Advantage Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50

Etsy presently has a consensus price target of $224.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.03%. Advantage Solutions has a consensus price target of $13.88, indicating a potential upside of 63.04%. Given Advantage Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than Etsy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Etsy and Advantage Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $1.73 billion 15.97 $349.25 million $2.69 80.91 Advantage Solutions $3.16 billion 0.15 -$175.81 million $0.82 10.38

Etsy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advantage Solutions. Advantage Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Etsy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Etsy and Advantage Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy 22.45% 73.54% 18.54% Advantage Solutions -1.72% 2.25% 0.97%

Summary

Etsy beats Advantage Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce services. The Marketing segment provides brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, digital media, and advertising services. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

