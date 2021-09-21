Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 21st. Ether Zero has a market cap of $257,552.80 and $15,177.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,052.28 or 0.07057869 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00115228 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,297,602 coins and its circulating supply is 186,268,189 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.