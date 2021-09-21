Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) announced a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ESNT stock opened at GBX 262.50 ($3.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £791.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82. Essentra has a 1 year low of GBX 230.84 ($3.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 338.60 ($4.42). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 284.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 297.06.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

