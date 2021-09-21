Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.22. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.09%.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

