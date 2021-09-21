Ergo Price Tops $12.11 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.11 or 0.00029516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $387.59 million and $12.50 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,019.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.77 or 0.07000968 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.32 or 0.00373779 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.20 or 0.01273054 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00115114 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.59 or 0.00520702 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.17 or 0.00536738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00320949 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

