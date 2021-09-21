Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.363 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Equity LifeStyle Properties has decreased its dividend by 29.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 104.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

ELS stock opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.03 and a 200 day moving average of $74.34. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.