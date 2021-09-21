Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $3.60 Million Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Global Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $76.31 on Tuesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $51.18 and a twelve month high of $81.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.53.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

