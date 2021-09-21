Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 4,488 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.74% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4,655.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 361,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 354,078 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $13,273,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $12,916,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,224,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 747.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 80,887 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $59.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.87.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.