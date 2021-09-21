Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 30,288 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 33.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,288 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $116.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.00. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

