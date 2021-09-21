Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 17,437 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,437 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 377.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 372.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.02.

