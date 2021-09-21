Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,972,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,542,000 after buying an additional 504,941 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $217,000. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $294.62 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $210.02 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.57 and its 200 day moving average is $301.22.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

