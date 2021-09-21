Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 10,554 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

