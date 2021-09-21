Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 29.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,295,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

FMB opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.15. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $57.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.