Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $10.26 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,695 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,372 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,261,000 after acquiring an additional 715,568 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,714,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,006,000 after acquiring an additional 356,521 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPD opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.31%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

