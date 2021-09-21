Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 588,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,427 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atlas were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,657,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,756,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,898 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 589,508 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,238,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 300,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 43,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

ATCO stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atlas Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Atlas Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

