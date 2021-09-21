Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 20,382 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 109.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,941 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,382 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE opened at $154.25 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.74 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $243.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.23.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.03.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

