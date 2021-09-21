Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 6.53% of KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KALL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,580,000.

Shares of KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF stock opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.99.

