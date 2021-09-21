Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,193 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of APi Group by 105.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of APG opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.21. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 0.50%.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

