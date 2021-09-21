Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Cactus worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WHD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cactus by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after purchasing an additional 30,928 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 153.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 109,208 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Cactus by 94.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cactus by 67.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,189,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,030,000 after purchasing an additional 879,560 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cactus by 12.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

WHD opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

