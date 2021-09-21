Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,651 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 220,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after buying an additional 45,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of HYGH opened at $87.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.47. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $88.49.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.