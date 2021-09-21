Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.150-$6.450 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.98. 1,810,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,818. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

