Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on GMVHF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, July 19th. AlphaValue raised Entain to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01. Entain has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $27.73.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

