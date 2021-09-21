ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the August 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its holdings in ENGlobal by 4.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 1,114,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ENGlobal by 63.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 365,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ENGlobal by 2,151.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 306,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ENGlobal by 39.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 77,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ENGlobal during the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. 12.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. 8,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $69.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.27.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State.

