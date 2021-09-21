Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $46.52

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and traded as high as $46.77. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $46.77, with a volume of 149 shares trading hands.

EGHSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.95.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

