Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Tudor Pickering

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was upgraded by research analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

ET opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 949,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $8,878,217.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

