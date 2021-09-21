Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.95 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will announce $14.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.10 billion and the highest is $16.79 billion. Energy Transfer posted sales of $9.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year sales of $63.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.88 billion to $66.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $65.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.61 billion to $70.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion.

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.89%.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,089,828 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $9,993,722.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,828,477 shares in the company, valued at $429,417,134.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,626,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391,372 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437,563 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 39.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,054,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

