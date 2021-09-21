Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,363 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.17% of Energy Recovery worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 100,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 17,519 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $120,796.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $3,659,640.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

