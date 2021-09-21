Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ELEZY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Endesa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Grupo Santander upgraded Endesa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Endesa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Endesa alerts:

Shares of Endesa stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Endesa has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $15.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.