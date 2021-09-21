Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 0.3% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Enbridge by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,211,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,016,000 after acquiring an additional 98,100 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Enbridge by 5.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 181,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $39.21. 76,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,260,077. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

