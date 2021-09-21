Empty Set Dollar (ESD) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $35,016.00

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $16.34 million and approximately $35,016.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00068964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.18 or 0.00173439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00113054 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.63 or 0.07005166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,344.80 or 0.99991624 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.23 or 0.00794092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

