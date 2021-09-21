Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 200,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of EMHTF opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.47.
Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile
