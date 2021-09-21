Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 200,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of EMHTF opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.47.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cannabis company. The firm engages in the production distribution, and sale of cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis oil, pants and seeds. The company was founded on Jul 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

