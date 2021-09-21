Ellipsis Market Capitalization Reaches $198.27 Million (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, Ellipsis has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Ellipsis has a total market cap of $198.27 million and $47.31 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellipsis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ellipsis alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002584 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00122726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012711 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00043868 BTC.

Ellipsis Coin Profile

EPS is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 483,033,572 coins and its circulating supply is 381,641,658 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellipsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellipsis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.