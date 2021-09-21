Ellaism Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Ellaism has a total market cap of $40,822.96 and $10.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ellaism has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.81 or 0.07035625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00114777 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

